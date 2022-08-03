Three Annapolis County drivers charged with impaired driving within 7 hours after three crashes
Three people were charged with impaired driving within seven hours after three separate collisions in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County on Sunday.
RCMP first responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and an ATV on Highway 101 around 4 p.m. near Waldeck, N.S.
Officers learned that the ATV driver had entered the highway and crashed into the SUV.
The SUV driver was not injured.
Police say they found the driver of the ATV near the scene after he tried to flee.
Police say the man was showing signs of impairment and was arrested.
He was taken to the Annapolis District RCMP detachment, where he gave breath samples that were nearly three times the legal limit, according to the RCMP.
The 43-year-old man from Waldeck was released and faces charges of:
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- impaired operation of a conveyance over 80 mg%
- failure to remain at the scene of an accident
He will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Oct. 3.
The second incident happened later Sunday night, around 9:20 p.m.
RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Queen Street in Bridgetown, N.S., involving a car, an SUV and a house.
Officers learned that the SUV driver had collided with the car, left the road and ended up against the house.
The driver of the car and the people in the home were not injured. However, passenger in the car was injured and taken by ambulance to hospital.
Police say the driver of the SUV was showing signs of impairment. The man was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment, where police say he gave breath samples nearly three times the legal limit.
The man was released and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg%.
The 61-year-old Bridgetown man will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Oct. 3.
The third incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Parker Mountain Road in Granville Ferry, N.S.
According to RCMP, the driver of the car was showing signs of impairment and was arrested.
The man was taken to the Annapolis District RCMP detachment, where police say he gave breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.
The 21-year-old man from Upper Clements, N.S., was released from custody. He will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg%.
He will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Sept. 19.
