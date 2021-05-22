HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says three people have been arrested after an alleged home invasion in Hacketts Cove, N.S.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, police say they were called to Adams Dr. after reports that a man and two women had allegedly broken into a home.

Police say they were advised that the man had a gun, and had threatened to shoot the occupants of the home before the group fled in two separate vehicles.

The RCMP says it found the vehicles nearby on Peggy’s Cove Rd. and pulled them both over separately.

The man was arrested, and police say they found a loaded starter pistol, along with "a quantity" of illegal drugs.

Police say the two women were found driving a vehicle that was previously reported stolen on Monday.

28-year-old John Eric Malcom from Halifax faces the following charges:

Robbery

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Pointing a Firearm (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Discharging a Firearm with Intent

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

26-year-old Amanda Joan Panagapko, also from Halifax, is charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Theft Over $5000

Mischief

Breach of Probation

26-year-old Kyrley Alexa Jane Rogers from Halifax faces the following charges:

Robbery

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Breach of Probation

The RCMP says all three have been remanded into custody, and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.