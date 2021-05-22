Advertisement
Three arrested after alleged home invasion, threats in Hacketts Cove, N.S.
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says three people have been arrested after an alleged home invasion in Hacketts Cove, N.S.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, police say they were called to Adams Dr. after reports that a man and two women had allegedly broken into a home.
Police say they were advised that the man had a gun, and had threatened to shoot the occupants of the home before the group fled in two separate vehicles.
The RCMP says it found the vehicles nearby on Peggy’s Cove Rd. and pulled them both over separately.
The man was arrested, and police say they found a loaded starter pistol, along with "a quantity" of illegal drugs.
Police say the two women were found driving a vehicle that was previously reported stolen on Monday.
28-year-old John Eric Malcom from Halifax faces the following charges:
- Robbery
- Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Pointing a Firearm (two counts)
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Discharging a Firearm with Intent
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
26-year-old Amanda Joan Panagapko, also from Halifax, is charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Theft Over $5000
- Mischief
- Breach of Probation
26-year-old Kyrley Alexa Jane Rogers from Halifax faces the following charges:
- Robbery
- Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Breach of Probation
The RCMP says all three have been remanded into custody, and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.