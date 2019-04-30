

CTV Atlantic





Three men are expected to face charges after they allegedly attacked another man in an apparent road-rage incident in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at Berkley Brae and Glenwood Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Monday.

The caller told 911 that he had been attacked in his vehicle by three men who had exited another vehicle while at a stop sign.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say his vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Officers found the suspect vehicle on Regent Drive about 10 minutes later and arrested the occupants.

Police say the suspects and alleged victim didn’t know each other, but it wasn’t a random incident, as it appears to have stemmed from a driving complaint.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but they expect charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.