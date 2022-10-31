Three arrested after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.

Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.

Police were called at 4:25 p.m. Sunday about a woman who had run from the woods near Brunt Road.

Officers say the woman told them she had been held against her will at a nearby home.

Patrol officers, members of the Emergency Response Team and a K-9 unit searched for the residence, finding it on Prestige Court.

Police say three adults were taken into custody.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has taken control of the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.