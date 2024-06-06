ATLANTIC
    Three arrested after youth sprayed with bear mace: N.B. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Three youths have been arrested following an alleged assault with a weapon in Sussex, N.B.

    Sussex RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on Pleasant Street around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

    When police arrived, officers determined a youth was suffering minor injuries after being sprayed with bear mace, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The youth was treated by paramedics at the scene.

    Police say three youths were arrested at a nearby residence in connection with the incident.

    They were all later released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on Sept. 11.

    The investigation is ongoing.

