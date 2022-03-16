Three arrested following hit-and-run in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

Three people were arrested during a traffic stop a little more than a day after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Moncton, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a cyclist on Elmwood Drive at about 9:35 p.m. Friday. Police say the pickup truck fled the scene and the cyclist was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

At roughly 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police say officers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run. Three people were arrested at the scene.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent was arrested and later released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 8, at 9:30 a.m.

A second individual was arrested on an unrelated matter and the third individual was later released.

"Codiac Regional RCMP officers and specialized policing units worked collaboratively to determine a description of the suspect vehicle," says Sgt. MacDonnell, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release. "This allowed us to quickly arrest those involved."