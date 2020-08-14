HALIFAX -- Three residents of Upper Woodstock, N.B. have been arrested in connection with a drug seizure at a residence in the community.

On August 12, officers from the RCMP West District Crime Reduction Unit along with the Woodstock Police Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Court Street in Upper Woodstock in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman at the scene, and seized quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

A loaded handgun and loaded shotgun, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash, were also seized.

Later that day, 25-year-old Alex Busch and 36-year-old Violet Roberts, both from Upper Woodstock, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and were each charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts)

Unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon (two counts)

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with a judge's undertaking

They were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on August 17, for bail hearings.

Police also issued a warrant for arrest of 18-year-old Austin Roberts of Upper Woodstock, N.B., who is charged with possession of a restricted weapon, unsafe storage of a restricted weapon, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, fail to comply with condition of an undertaking.

Roberts turned himself into police later shortly after the warrant was issued on Friday. He will appear in court by way of a teleremand on August 15.