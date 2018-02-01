

CTV Atlantic





Three Cape Breton teenagers have earned a spot on the Nova Scotia Keltics Under-18 women’s rugby team, and will be travelling to Ireland to play three high-profile games against some of the best in the world.

“I'm just looking forward to the experience,” says rugby player Makenna Norris. “We never really played this level of teams around here, so it's going to be a lot different.”

The girls had to raise more than $2,300 each to be able to go. But in order to maintain a high standard of play and to get better at the game they love, playing against the best will only make them better.

“We only play against Riverview and (Sydney Academy). The skill level here isn't even as great as the mainland, so when we go to provincials we lose. But this might give the three of us things to take back,” says Norris.

The three girls were part of Nova Scotia’s provincial team that won a silver medal at nationals in Calgary last year. They have to make the five-hour drive to Halifax several times a year just to participate.

“When they come back they'll be more rugby-oriented and have a better rugby sense, so when they see the game being played here locally they'll understand it better and take that on the field,” says coach Sandy Warren.

Rugby player Neelie Doucette says she’s witnessed a recent spike in interest in women’s rugby.

“I know more people are getting interested in it. Especially in the high school season because I have a lot of people asking me what's it about, do I need any experience, and you don't really. They teach you everything there,” says Doucette.

The three games will be played in Dublin. The team will leave for their once-in-a-lifetime trip in March.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.