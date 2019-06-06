

A house fire has claimed the lives of three cats and sent a woman to hospital in Moncton.

Firefighters were called to the home on Byng Court around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. She has since been released.

No other serious injuries were reported, but three cats died in the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the family of four with emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases.

It is believed the fire started in a kitchen in the basement. There is extensive damage in the basement and smoke damage throughout the home.

There is no word on a cause at this time.