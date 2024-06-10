Three charged with firearms offences following disturbance in Timberlea, N.S.: RCMP

Three people are facing firearms charges following a disturbance in Timberlea, N.S., Thursday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on St. Margaret’s Bay Road shortly after midnight after someone reported hearing a man yelling about having a gun, according to a news release from the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

The RCMP says officers identified a nearby parked vehicle as being involved and arrested the two occupants, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, for having open liquor in the vehicle.

“Police searched the vehicle and located a modified firearm, ammunition, and a small quantity of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine,” Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

A third suspect, a 31-year-old man, was located nearby and arrested.

Dakoda Foeller, 31, Brian Christmas, 36, and Makayla Augustine, 25, have been charged with multiple weapons offences:

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage contrary to regulations

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

unauthorized possession in motor vehicle

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

Additionally, the following charges have been laid:

Dakoda Foeller

use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

driving while disqualified

possession contrary to a firearm prohibition order (two counts)

Brian Christmas

possession contrary to a firearm prohibition order

carrying a concealed weapon

Makayla Augustine

carrying a concealed weapon

Police said Foeller and Christmas were remanded into custody, and appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Augustine was released on conditions to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 3.

