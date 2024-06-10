Three charged with firearms offences following disturbance in Timberlea, N.S.: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Three people are facing firearms charges following a disturbance in Timberlea, N.S., Thursday.

    Officers responded to an apartment complex on St. Margaret’s Bay Road shortly after midnight after someone reported hearing a man yelling about having a gun, according to a news release from the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

    The RCMP says officers identified a nearby parked vehicle as being involved and arrested the two occupants, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, for having open liquor in the vehicle.

    “Police searched the vehicle and located a modified firearm, ammunition, and a small quantity of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine,” Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    A third suspect, a 31-year-old man, was located nearby and arrested.

    Dakoda Foeller, 31, Brian Christmas, 36, and Makayla Augustine, 25, have been charged with multiple weapons offences:

    • careless use of a firearm
    • unsafe storage contrary to regulations
    • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
    • unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
    • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

    Additionally, the following charges have been laid:

    Dakoda Foeller

    • use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • driving while disqualified
    • possession contrary to a firearm prohibition order (two counts)

    Brian Christmas

    • possession contrary to a firearm prohibition order
    • carrying a concealed weapon

    Makayla Augustine

    • carrying a concealed weapon

    Police said Foeller and Christmas were remanded into custody, and appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

    Augustine was released on conditions to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 3.

