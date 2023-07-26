Three couples, one funny night out: N.S. musical comedy show spoofs relationships
It's a night out of music and comedy with some of Cape Breton's favourite talent, and they'll have you believe life with their significant others is nothing but bliss.
"Because no one wants to be the bickering couple - I think that's what it is,” joked Cape Breton comedian and performer Bette MacDonald.
With three married couples coming together on stage, the shows - called Yours Truly, Cape Breton - are seen by the performers as a chance to laugh at the different things that can make twosomes tick.
"I think that's what it is,” MacDonald said tongue-in-cheek. “I think we're all trying to act like we're the ones who get along the best, ‘No, we're the happiest couple.'”
While some in the crowd might expect to see a little of themselves in what's spoofed on stage, it's also billed as just a fun night out.
"The comedy is horrendously relatable,” said performer Jenn Sheppard, whose husband Stephen Muise is also one of the show’s cast members. "(It’s) an opportunity to throw your head back and have a really big belly laugh. Maybe sing along with a few songs you knew, maybe hear a few songs you didn't hear before, and just forget about things for a couple of hours."
The couples noted that they can laugh at themselves during the performances all they want, but they also have to put up with one another in rehearsals.
"It's one thing to be at home and dealing with your spouse, but then when you go to work and you're dealing with them again it's a lot to ask of a person,” MacDonald said with her trademark humour. “We're having a ball."
The shows open at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay on Sunday, along with performances in Mabou, N.S. and sold-out dates in Pictou, and Truro.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
