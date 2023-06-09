Three crosses stolen from Cape Breton cemetery: N.S. RCMP

Police in Cape Breton are investigating after crosses were allegedly stolen from a cemetery in Lower River Inhabitants, N.S.

The RCMP received a report last Thursday about three crosses taken from a cemetery on Church Street, according to a news release Friday.

Police say the crosses were stolen sometime between May 27 and last Thursday.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

