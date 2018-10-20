

CTV Atlantic





DAGGER WOODS, N.S. - A multi-vheicle crash along Nova Scotia Highway 104 on Saturday afternoon has claimed three lives.

Police were called to Dagger Woods, in Antigonish County, shortly before 4 p.m.

RCMP say three vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people died at the scene.

Three people were transported to the St. Martha's Regional Hospital by EHS. One of them later passed away.

A collision analyst is working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Highway remains closed at this time.