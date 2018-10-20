Featured
Three dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Antigonish County
Investigators say the driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, but her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 5:49PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, October 20, 2018 10:10PM ADT
DAGGER WOODS, N.S. - A multi-vheicle crash along Nova Scotia Highway 104 on Saturday afternoon has claimed three lives.
Police were called to Dagger Woods, in Antigonish County, shortly before 4 p.m.
RCMP say three vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people died at the scene.
Three people were transported to the St. Martha's Regional Hospital by EHS. One of them later passed away.
A collision analyst is working to determine the cause of the crash.
The Highway remains closed at this time.