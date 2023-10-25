ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Three dead following two-vehicle collision in Little Bartibog: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    A 47-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Campbellton, N.B., and a 37-year-old man from Tilley Road, N.B., have died following a two-vehicle collision in Little Bartibog, N.B.

    RCMP say they responded to a report of an alleged two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle on Route 8 in Little Bartibog on Oct. 19 around noon.

    The driver of the car, as well as the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, all died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

    Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist, as well as members of the Miramichi Police Department, Miramichi Fire Department, and the Department of Justice and Public Safety attended the scene.

    A member from the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

    Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for all three deceased individuals.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

