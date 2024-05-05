Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police

Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force said they are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, on the city’s north side, around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, the collision claimed the lives of three individuals and sent two others to hospital.

Police say the vehicle in question, was believed to have been travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree and landed on top of another vehicle.

The driver and two occupants of the car died at the scene due to of their injuries.

Two other passengers were transported to hospital, one with critical injuries, and the other with minor injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and those impacted by the accident,” said chief Martin Gaudet in the news release. “Our thoughts are also with the first responders who attended the scene.”

Police say more details will be provided as the investigation continues.

