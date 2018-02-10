

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg District RCMP have charged two men and woman who fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Bridgewater Thursday night.

Police say that shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers approached a stolen Jeep Renegade on Pleasant St. When officers attempted to arrest the driver and two passengers, the driver accelerated and fled the area at a high rate of speed. An officer was grazed by the vehicle as it fled the scene.

RCMP and Bridgewater Police conducted checkpoints and patrolled the area to locate the vehicle.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., officers were notified that a speeding Jeep in the Conquerall Mills area had attempted to run a vehicle off the road.

RCMP located the jeep near Petite Riviere and prepared to deploy a spike belt to slow down the Jeep, when the driver turned onto Wentzell Rd. The driver and passengers left the vehicle and fled onto foot into a wooded area. The driver and one of the two passengers were apprehended by police and arrested.

The driver, 24-year-old Isabel MacDonald of Conquerall Bank faces charges of Possession of stolen property over $5000, Assaulting a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving and three counts of Breach of Probation.

Steven Rhodenizer, 26, of Baker Settlement faces charges of Possession of stolen property over $5000 and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kyle Rhodenizer, 25, of Lower Sackville, fled from the vehicle and police have been unable to locate him. Rhodenizer faces charges of Possession of stolen property over $5000, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as two Breaches of Recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing.