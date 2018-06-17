

CTV Atlantic





Fathers and families from across the Maritimes gathered in Moncton on Sunday for the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run.

Close to 1500 people laced up for the Three Fathers Memorial Walk/Run event, started in memory of RCMP constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan, who were killed in the line of duty by a gunman on June 4th, 2014.

“We have a lot of police friends and it’s just nice to come out and support them and support the community on Father’s Day,” says participant Dominique Gould.

Participants could choose between a 3 km, 5 km, or 10 km distance. But regardless of the distance, runners all came for the same reason, in memory of three fathers who served their community and were taken far too soon.

“My son likes to go running with me so we thought this was a good enough reason to go running and it’s good to support the RCMP and the members that passed away,” says participant Mitchell Perry.

Family members say a Father’s Day run is a fitting way to remember the three fallen officers, who were all fathers and runners.

“Some of Doug’s running buddies got together and decided to do a run to honour Doug, Dave and Fabrice, because they were all runners, so it was a good tie in and the first one happened, I believe, 11 days after June 14,” says Nadine Larche.

Money raised by the event goes towards providing $1000 dollar scholarships for 18 high school students from the six area high schools served by the Codiac RCMP.

“We give three to each of the schools in name of Doug, Dave and Fabrice, and the criteria is to show community involvement, bravery, and just be an all-around good person and do stuff in your community,” explains Nadine Larche.

Fundraising efforts weren’t just confined to Moncton. Osprey Athletics in Bedford, N.S. hosted a free, all-ages workout challenge followed by a fundraising barbeque, with all proceeds donated to the Three Fathers Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Traditionally cross-fit gyms will mark occasions like that with what we call a ‘hero WOD,” explains fitness coach Jean St. Amand. “It’s a workout in memory of a first responder or military, or police that have died in the line of duty.”

Nury Kim was announced as one of this year’s scholarship recipients.

“Such a huge help financially. Not just the money, but just being honoured to present them as well at the run,” says Kim.

Proving that Constables Gevaudan, Larche and Ross are still serving their community, and being remembered fondly on a day reserved for fathers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.