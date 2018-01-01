

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Fredericton police are looking for several masked suspects following a New Year's Day robbery that sent three people to hospital.

Sgt. Ross Chandler says officers responded to a residence on the city's north side around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Chandler says three victims, all men in their 20s, were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Property was taken during the robbery, however we're not going to release what that property was at this time," said Chandler.

"We're also not going to release any information on the suspects or the weapons that were used during the robbery."

Chandler also declined to release details about where the robbery took place, citing the ongoing investigation.

There is no indication at this time that the suspects and victims knew one another, he said.

"Because it's still quite fresh, the whole incident, we're still working on it, we have to figure out exactly what the motive was and stuff like that," said Chandler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.