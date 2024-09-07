Three kittens left in Halifax mailbox doing great with foster families

Three kittens found in August by a Canada Post letter carrier in a mail drop bin in Halifax with minor injuries are doing great says the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“They have been living with foster families as they get a little bit older and getting prepped for adoption,” said Sarah Lyon, director of external relations with the Nova Scotia SPCA in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Monday.

The five-month-old kitten named Letter was diagnosed with wobbly cat syndrome says Brown.

“It means she can’t really walk straight and she will wobble. But it’s not going to affect how happy and how much love she will give you,” said Brown.

Anyone who may need to surrender an animal should contact the Nova Scotia SPCA said Brown to learn more about the different options and programs they offer.

“We do ask that you call us in advance and talk about options because we do want to keep families together. There are programs available so that we can help you keep your animal if you are struggling. We would like to be prepared to take the animal in when the time is right.”

Brown said there is an open investigation the with their enforcement team into the matter with the three kittens.

