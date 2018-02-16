

CTV Atlantic





Three people have been arrested after a gunshot was heard during an alleged altercation in Halifax early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Brunswick and Uniacke streets around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a group of men were fighting.

While police were en route to the scene, several calls came in that a gunshot had been fired in the same area.

Investigators don’t believe anyone was hit by the gunshot.

Three adult men were arrested at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.