

CTV Atlantic





Three men are in custody after a string of bizarre incidents resulted in a standoff in Digby County, N.S.

Police say the first incident happened Sunday in Weymouth, N.S., when a person reported that someone had fired a gun at their vehicle.

Early Tuesday morning, police say a man broke into a liquor store in Weymouth and stole several bottles of alcohol.

The RCMP were investigating both incidents Tuesday when they learned that three men believed to be involved in the incidents were at a home in the Weymouth Mills, N.S., area.

When officers responded to the home, police say the men barricaded themselves inside. The RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators were then called to the scene.

After several hours, all three men were arrested without incident Tuesday evening. Police say the suspects will remain in custody until a court appearance Thursday in Digby.

Investigators believe all three incidents are related and the men are known to one another.