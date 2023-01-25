Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: police

Police allege three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived. Police allege three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.

