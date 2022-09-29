Three men charged after assault sends man to hospital in critical but stable condition: Fredericton police

Fredericton Police Force has arrested and charged three men following an assault in the city over the weekend.

In a news release Wednesday, police say a serious assault happened on Windsor Street early Sunday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, where he remains.

All three men are facing charges of aggravated assault. Police say one of the men was also charged with uttering threats.

The men were all released on conditions and will appear in court in December.

Police expect more arrests to be made.