Three men are now facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Dartmouth man in January.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in medical distress in an apartment at 89 Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2018.

Derek Miles, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

One man was arrested in the 6000 block of Highway 207 in West Chezzetcook, N.S. at 10 a.m. Monday. Another man was arrested in the 200 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth at the same time.

A third man was arrested Tuesday morning at Dartmouth provincial court.

George Andrew Purvis, 30, of West Chezzetcook, Gregory Maxwell Purvis, 52, of Dartmouth, and Murray Robert Timmons, 26, of Dartmouth have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with Miles’ death.

Timmons is also charged with three counts of breaching court orders.

All three men appeared Tuesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin confirmed during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Gregory Purvis and George Purvis are uncle and nephew, and that all three suspects were known to one another and to Miles.

Perrin also confirmed that Miles was known to police.

“But that shouldn’t be the focal point of this,” said Perrin. “The focal point is he is the victim of a homicide and we laid charges today.”

Miles’ death remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

