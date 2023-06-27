Three men convicted in relation to the 2021 homicide of Yarmouth man
Three men who were charged in connection to the 2021 shooting homicide of a Yarmouth man have been convicted, RCMP say Tuesday.
On May 24, 2021, police say 41-year-old Kyle Van Drunen was discovered with a gunshot wound outside of his home on King Street.
He died from his injuries and his death was determined to be a homicide.
An investigation involving the RCMP’s major crime unit, forensic identification services and the provincial medical examiner’s office led to charges against James Spurrell, Herbert Spurrell and Gordon Hein.
Last week James Spurrell plead guilty to manslaughter with a firearm and was sentenced to five years in a federal prison.
On June 8 Hein plead guilty to assault with a weapon and — due to his previous convictions for crimes committed between 2020 and 2021 — he was sentenced to six years in a federal prison.
Herbert Spurrell, on March 30, plead guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to two years in a provincial jail. Police say he pepper sprayed Kyle after he had been shot, but before he succumbed to his injuries.
“The Nova Scotia RCMP, and our partners involved in this investigation, would like to thank Kyle’s family and friends for their tremendous support of the investigation and the community members who came forward to provide crucial information and evidence,” RCMP say in a statement Tuesday.
“Our thoughts remain with Kyle’s family and friends.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
