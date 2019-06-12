

CTV Atlantic





Three men who were arrested after shots were allegedly fired near a home in Sydney Mines, N.S., are now facing charges in connection with the incident.

Cape Breton Regional Police officers spotted a Dodge Ram truck speed through an intersection around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police followed the vehicle and, while they were in pursuit, received reports that shots had been heard on Main Street and that a vehicle matching the truck’s description had fled the scene.

Police say two people were home at the time of the alleged shooting, but no one was injured.

Officers followed the truck onto Highway 125. Additional vehicles also responded and helped pull the truck over.

The driver and two passengers were arrested at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines, a 31-year-old man from Sydney, and a 20-year-old man from South Bar each face charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, uttering threats, and assault with a weapon.

They were released from custody on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 6.