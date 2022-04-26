Three men face charges following theft of copper from vacant building in Pictou County

Three men are facing charges after police say copper was stolen from an abandoned building in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

On April 16, RCMP responded to a break-and-enter at a building on School Road in Sutherlands River, N.S.

When officers arrived they found three men beside the building. RCMP says various copper pipes were seen sticking out from a ground-floor window.

Officers arrested the three men at the scene and seized a reciprocating saw.

Police say 40-year-old Jonathan Lloyd Langille of Stellarton has been charged with the following offences:

break and enter with intent

possession of break-in instrument

mischief in relation to property

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property

Langille was kept in custody and is set to appear in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Benjamin Ryan Wallace, 32, of Thorburn has been charged with the following:

break and enter with intent

possession of break-in instrument

mischief in relation to property

theft under $5,000

Wallace appeared before a justice and was released on conditions. He is set to appear in Pictou provincial court on July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the third man, a 26-year-old from Westville, was released on conditions and will face charges of:

break and enter with intent

possession of break-in instrument

mischief in relation to property

theft under $5,000

He is set to appear in Pictou provincial court on July 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.