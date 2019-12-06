HALIFAX -- Three men are in hospital with serious injuries after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided in Lunenburg County.

The RCMP say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 103 in Clearland, N.S.

Police say the pickup truck was travelling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The side of the truck was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Three men who were in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Highway 103 was closed between exits 10 and 11 for about three hours while emergency crews remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t expect to lay charges in connection with the collision.