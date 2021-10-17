Three more COVID-19 related deaths, 58 new cases, in New Brunswick Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number in the province to 90.

All three deaths occurred in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Two people were aged 40-49 and one person was aged 80-89.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who have passed away today,"Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release.

"We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the virus. I want to thank the businesses that have taken steps to motivate employees to get vaccinated and I encourage other businesses to do the same. COVID-19 can pose a serious risk in the workplace and may impact a business’s operations, especially if an unvaccinated employee contracts the disease."

There are 57 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 18 in an intensive care unit.

"Of the 18 in an intensive care unit, none are fully vaccinated (16 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated). Of the total of all hospitalized, 29 are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 22 are fully vaccinated," says the release.

58 NEW CASES

Public health is also reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 117 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 935.

Of the new cases, 35 – or 60 per cent – are unvaccinated, five – or nine per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 20 – or 34 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

RAPID-TESTING PROGRAM EXPANDS

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, people who are not a positive COVID-19 case will be able to pick up free rapid-test kits which they can administer at home.

Public Health has doubled the number of rapid test kits for each pick-up location Monday and throughout this week to help meet the initial high demand.

All the pick-up centres will be open during their scheduled hours or until the daily supply has been given out.

"We’re grateful for the high interest in these tests as people clearly want to do what they can to help fight the COVID-19 virus," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"Thank you for your patience with staff at the centres as they work as quickly as possible to distribute the tests."

The kits will be available to the public at large at the following locations provincewide:

Moncton: Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Cocagne: Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

Moncton: 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Edmundston: Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Clair: Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Grand Falls: Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Saint-Quentin: Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

Campbellton: E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Dalhousie: St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Shediac: Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Belledune: Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Bathurst: Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

Caraquet: Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Tracadie: Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

Lamèque: Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Paquetville: Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

Saint-Isidore: Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Saint John: Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Fredericton: Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Miramichi: 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

The rapid test screening program is aimed at people two and older who are not a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. A kit has five tests to be used over a 10-day period. People 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported today that 82.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

Those attending a vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving their second dose, a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 15 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

one person 60-69;

one person 70-79; and

one person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person 20-29; and

two people 50-59.

All three cases are under investigation.

The ten new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

one person 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

four people 60-69.

All ten cases are under investigation.

The 13 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

three people 20-29

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Twelve cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of previously confirmed cases.

The 14 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Twelve cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 80-89 and the case is under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.