Three more COVID-19 related deaths, 58 new cases, in New Brunswick Sunday

All three deaths occurred in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Two people were aged 40-49 and one person was aged 80-89. All three deaths occurred in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Two people were aged 40-49 and one person was aged 80-89.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island