    Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case

    The Tannery area is seen in downtown Fredericton on Oct. 2, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) The Tannery area is seen in downtown Fredericton on Oct. 2, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.

    The three charged include:

    • an 18-year-old man
    • a 17-year-old youth
    • a 16-year-old youth

    All three teens appeared in court Thursday and were released on conditions.

    Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy was also charged with manslaughter in the case after police said he "presented himself" to investigators.

    The identities of the 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds cannot be released due to their ages.

    CTV News has reached out to the Fredericton Police Force to see if they will be releasing the name of the 18-year-old.

    September homicide

    Police responded to an assault of two men in the Tannery area in Fredericton around 3 a.m. on Sept. 22.

    According to police, one man was seriously injured while the other sustained minor injuries.

    Police were initially investigating the incident as a serious assault. However, they said on Oct. 1 that the man who was badly injured had since died. The case was then treated as a homicide.

    The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Andre Bourgeois of the Shediac, N.B., area.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

