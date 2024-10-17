Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case

The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.

The three charged include:

an 18-year-old man

a 17-year-old youth

a 16-year-old youth

All three teens appeared in court Thursday and were released on conditions.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy was also charged with manslaughter in the case after police said he "presented himself" to investigators.

The identities of the 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds cannot be released due to their ages.

CTV News has reached out to the Fredericton Police Force to see if they will be releasing the name of the 18-year-old.

September homicide

Police responded to an assault of two men in the Tannery area in Fredericton around 3 a.m. on Sept. 22.

According to police, one man was seriously injured while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police were initially investigating the incident as a serious assault. However, they said on Oct. 1 that the man who was badly injured had since died. The case was then treated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Andre Bourgeois of the Shediac, N.B., area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.