HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the active case count rises to 46.

One of the cases is a child under the age of 10, another is a person in their 40s and the final case involves someone in their 60s.

Two are close contacts associated with the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School. They have been in isolation.

The two individuals previously tested negative and then tested positive on a second or subsequent test.

The other case recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Prince Edward Island currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19 and 281 positive cases since the pandemic began.

"As we continue to see positive cases of COVID-19 that initially tested negative, it is an important reminder that individuals can become positive up to 14 days after being exposed to a positive case," Dr. Heather Morrision, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in a release.

"It is very important that those who have been tested and received a negative result continue monitoring for symptoms and be re-tested if any develop. One negative test means you are negative on that day, but you may become positive in the days ahead."

All close contacts at the school are in isolation and are being tested regularly.

Public health says 90 per cent of the remaining West Royalty Elementary School students who are not in self-isolation were tested Friday at the pop-up clinic at the school. All these results were negative.

Any student who was not tested on Thursday, September 16 or Friday, September 17 will be contacted to arrange for testing prior to returning to school on Monday, September 20.

There are currently 540 individuals identified as close contacts and self-isolating, including 295 related to the West Royalty Elementary School outbreak (166 are students).

There are public exposure notifications related to recent cases.

Pubic health says any Island resident or visitor experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested and take extra precautions until more is known about the extent of COVID-19 transmission in PEI.