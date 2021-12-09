Three Nova Scotians charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Three people from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County have been charged with drug trafficking.

As part of an investigation into cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking in Lunenburg and Queens Counties, police stopped a vehicle in Liverpool on Tuesday morning.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cell phones and cash.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a home on Hwy. 3, in Middlewood. During the search, police say they seized further amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash, and cell phones.

Jason Ashley Dalby, 44, of Middlewood, has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Dalby appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Wednesday. He was taken into custody and will return to court on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Kala Shianne Swinimer, 32, of Gold River, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of failing to comply with conditions. Swinimer also appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court Wednesday and was released on conditions, including house arrest. Swinimer will return to court on Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Andrea Joan Pennell, 32, of Gold River, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Pennell was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Feb. 9, 2022 and 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is continuing.