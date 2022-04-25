Three Nova Scotians to officiate 2022 Telus Cup in Alberta

Three Nova Scotians have been selected to officiate the 2022 Telus Cup in Alberta, an event that was originally scheduled to be hosted at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre in Membertou, N.S.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada says the location was changed in order to hold the event in a centralized spot for the safety of all participants.

"When I first found out it was moved to Calgary I was really disappointed, because you're kind of working towards that all year, and I didn't expect they'd be sending any Nova Scotia officials to Calgary," says hockey official Chad O'Neill.

O'Neill has been a hockey official for seven years and says his disappointment quickly turned to excitement when he found out he would be heading west to join the crew.

"It was unfortunate, I couldn't tell anyone because it wasn't official yet and I kind of had to wait," says O'Neill.

Drake Robinson, from Halifax, has also been selected to officiate the tournament.

"I was definitely really excited, but then the excitement lasts a little bit and then the focus comes in. It's just like the players going to the tournament and teams competing. Everyone wants to be working that game on Sunday and that's what I want to do when I get there," says Robinson. .

Glace Bay Minor Hockey’s referee-in-chief, Bobby O'Handley, says the job is not always easy.

"It is difficult. It is a challenging time. It's difficult on the young officials who are out there on the ice, in a sense of what they can be subject too. So we are doing everything to stop that trend and help them stick at it," says O'Handley.

O'Neill says his initial interest in officiating came from the desire to earn some extra money, but now has a love for the job and passion for the game.

"My hardest times were probably in Atom and PeeWee house with the coaches. They were insane and the parents were even crazier when you're younger. You just have to stick it out and it gets easier the higher you go up," says O'Neill.

The goal for these officials is to make it into the championship round. No matter the outcome, they say it's an opportunity of a lifetime.