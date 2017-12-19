

CTV Atlantic





Three members of the Hells Angels are facing additional charges after separate incidents in December

P.E.I. RCMP say 29 year-old Shawn Paquet of Charlottetown was arrested Thursday following an altercation at a bar two weeks prior.

Police say Paquet was wearing his Hells Angels prospect vest with the "Prince Edward Island" bottom rocker during the fight. He has been charged with assault and breach of undertaking.

Paquet was released on conditions, which includes not having contact with any Hells Angels members. He is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Jan. 18.

The RCMP say another member of the P.E.I. Hells Angels Prospect club was located Thursday. He was arrested on two counts of breaching an undertaking, which included having no contact with Paquet.

A third member of the club had previously been arrested for breaching his undertaking in an unrelated incident.

Both have been released.

Police say officers will be conducting foot patrols in the coming months at bars in the Charlottetown area in an attempt to cut down on organized crime.

Anyone with information on criminal activities involving organized crime groups is asked to contact the RCMP.