Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges

Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.

Police received a report before 4:30 p.m. Sunday that a woman had emerged from the woods in the area of Brunt Road and said that she had been held against her will at a nearby home.

Multiple units, including the Emergency Response Team, responded to the home on Prestige Court and secured the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital and police arrested three adults.

However, they have since been released from custody.

“The three people who were taken in custody have been released without charges and the investigation is ongoing,” said Const. John MacLeod in an emailed statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

Police have said they don’t believe the incident was random.