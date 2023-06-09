Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued

In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown on the police department's Facebook page. In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown on the police department's Facebook page.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island