Three people charged in connection to stolen vehicle in Dartmouth

Halifax police say they have charged three people with possession of a stolen vehicle following an arrest in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.

According to Halifax Regional Police, members of the Quick Response Unit noticed a stolen vehicle with three occupants inside around 6:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say two men and one woman were arrested without incident.

Shea Alexander Durnford, 34, was arrested on a Canada-wide parole warrant and has been

charged with:

taking a motor vehicle without consent

possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to the stolen vehicle

Dave Phillip Lefave, 46, is facing the following charges:

two counts of failure to comply with a release order

possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to the stolen vehicle

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to a theft that occurred on December 12, 2022, at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 278 Lacewood Drive in Halifax

Lindsay Anne Joudrey, 29, is facing a charge of failure to comply with a probation order and to face a new charge of: