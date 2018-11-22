

CTV Atlantic





Three people have been charged with arson with disregard for human life in connection with a fire in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police and fire crews were called to the fire outside an apartment building on Argyle Street at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Police believe the fire was intentionally set outside the building while six residents were inside. They also say it doesn’t appear to be a random act.

Police arrested three suspects on Wednesday and executed a search warrant at the home of one of the suspects.

Nathan R. Thorburne of Yarmouth was remanded in to custody and was scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Thursday.

A 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Yarmouth, were released from custody and are due to appear in court at a later date.

In addition to the arson charge, they each face a criminal harassment charge.

The investigation is ongoing.