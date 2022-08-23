Three people charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Bishopville: N.S. RCMP

Three people are facing charges including attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Bishopville, N.S.

According to an RCMP news release, officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. after a man arrived at a Windsor, N.S., hospital with stab wounds.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Windsor man, was the target of the attack, which happened on Bishopville Road.

He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and identified two suspects as being involved in the stabbing.

Police say a 67-year-old suspect was arrested later that day outside of a home on Riverview Road in Hantsport.

A search warrant was later executed on the home where RCMP says a vehicle used in the stabbing, firearms, ammunition and cleaning supplies were seized.

Forensic investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and conducted an examination.

On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., the RCMP in Halifax arrested two suspects, a 41-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S., and a 22-year-old woman from Halifax, who police say were involved in the stabbing.

Eric Hubley, 41, Lexus Young, 22, and Arnold Clifton Messervey, 67, have been charged with:

attempt to commit murder

aggravated assault

two counts of assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

contravention of firearms storage regulations

possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Messervey is facing another charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was released on conditions and is set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m.

Hubley is also facing two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Both Hubley and Young have been remanded into custody. Young is due in Kentville provincial court on Aug. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Hubley is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m.