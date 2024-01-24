ATLANTIC
    • Three people charged with drug offences near Windsor, N.S.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    West Hants RCMP has charged three people with drug offences after a traffic stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in Hants Border, N.S.

    Officers conducted a targeted traffic stop on Highway 101 near Windsor on Jan. 18, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

    During the traffic stop, police say officers arrested one man and two women before finding and seizing cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, scales, and cellphones.

    Police say, following the execution of a search warrant, they also seized items at a home on Bishopville Road, including:

    •  methamphetamine
    •  cellphones
    •  scales
    •  baggies
    •  items used in the production and distribution of cocaine

    The RCMP has charged 43-year-old Richard Eldridge of Hants Border, 32-year-old Jenna Hobson of Cambridge, and 22-year-old Victoria Graham of Hants Border with:

    •  two counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    •  two counts each of production of substance

    Graham was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

    All three were later released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court at 10 a.m. on April 20.

