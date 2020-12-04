HALIFAX -- Three people have been charged with allegedly providing ammunition to the Nova Scotia man responsible for Canada’s worst mass murder.

Lisa Diane Banfield, 52, and James Blair Banfield, 64, both of Dartmouth, and Brian Brewster, 60, of Sackville, have each been charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition.

The RCMP say the ammunition – specifically, .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges – was provided between March 17 and March 18. They believe the ammunition was purchased and trafficked in Nova Scotia.

Police also say the individuals cooperated with their investigation and had no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions.

The charges come nearly eight months after a gunman disguised as a Mountie went on a violent rampage in rural Nova Scotia, starting in Portapique, N.S.

Gabriel Wortman claimed the lives of 22 people in several communities during his rampage on April 18 and 19.

He was eventually shot and killed by police at a gas station outside Halifax.

This is a developing story. More to come.