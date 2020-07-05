HALIFAX -- Three people have died in an early morning collision in Kings County, PEI.

RCMP responded, along with the Georgetown and Montague Fire Departments to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just after 2:20 Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle left the highway and hit the ditch.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, along with two passengers, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year old woman, all died at the scene. A fourth person,who was also a passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the vehicle were all from Kings County.

RCMP are investigating and are looking to speak to the driver of a white Ford truck who may have witnessed the crash.