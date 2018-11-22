

Three people are facing charges after police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Bedford, N.S.

Members of the Halifax Regional Police’s drug unit executed a search warrant at GreenTree Dispensary on the Bedford Highway shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators seized over 3 kilograms of cannabis, cannabis resin, 360 cannabis edibles, and a knife.

A 40-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution, possession for the purpose of selling, and possession of a weapon.

A 30-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, both from Bedford, have each been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling.

Al three individuals are due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.