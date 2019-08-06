

CTV Atlantic





Three people from Ontario have died after their vehicle left the road and ended up in a ravine near Nackawic, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision off Highway 2 in Prince William, N.B., shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it crossed the median and left the other side of the highway. The vehicle then went over a steep cliff and landed in a ravine.

An 83-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old woman -- all from Ontario -- died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.