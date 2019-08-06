Featured
Three people from Ontario dead after vehicle leaves N.B. highway
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:54PM ADT
Three people from Ontario have died after their vehicle left the road and ended up in a ravine near Nackawic, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision off Highway 2 in Prince William, N.B., shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Police believe the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it crossed the median and left the other side of the highway. The vehicle then went over a steep cliff and landed in a ravine.
An 83-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old woman -- all from Ontario -- died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.