Three people are in hospital after a car and tractor-trailer collided in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Kolbec Road in Kolbec, N.S. around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

A passenger in the car and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to the Cumberland Regional Health Centre with undetermined injuries.

Traffic travelling into Oxford on Kolbec Road will be detoured at the intersection of Kolbec Road and Dickson Road to Mount Pleasant Road and back to Kolbec Road.

Traffic travelling from Oxford on Kolbec Road will be detoured at the intersection of Kolbec Road and Mount Pleasant Road to Dickson Road back to Kolbec Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.