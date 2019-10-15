HALIFAX -- Three people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledonia, P.E.I. on Thanksgiving Day.

The RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 315 on Monday.

Police have released few details about the crash, but say three people died at the scene. No information about the victims has been released.

Route 315 in the Caledonia area was closed for several hours due to the collision.