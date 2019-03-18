

CTV Atlantic





Three people are in hospital and one pet is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Moncton.

Fire crews responded to the building on Norman Street shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

“Three in the morning, my wife went to the door because the alarm went off, and all of a sudden one of the tenants downstairs came up and said, ‘There’s a fire!’ so we all had to get out,” said resident Larry Goguen.

At least 30 residents and five cats were evacuated from the building. One cat died in the fire.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and caused extensive damage inside.

They also say they hope residents will be able to return to the building within 72 hours.

The tenants will be staying at a motel nearby until then.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.