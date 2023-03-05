Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton

Three people are recovering after being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a serious weapons complaint at a local establishment.

Police say a customer was asked to leave before stabbing two staff members and one other patron.

Officers arrested the individual involved on scene.

The three victims were transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital for treatment. Two were held overnight while one of the victims required surgery.