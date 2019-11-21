HALIFAX -- Three officers and a woman were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday night after being exposed to two chemicals in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say they were called around 4:45 p.m. because a woman was suffering from a medical emergency in the 500 block of Portland Street.

The woman was found inside a vehicle behind a Goodlife and Sobeys.

While helping the woman, the officers were exposed to a chemical substance -- though it's unclear what that substance was.

The incident prompted a large emergency response that included a hazmat team.

"When our crews arrived on scene, with the assistance of police, we had a vehicle in the back parking lot behind the Sobeys with two chemicals that had been mixed together," said Halifax Regional Fire District Chief Brad Connors.

Emergencies officials blocked off the scene for several hours as they cleaned the substance up. They cleared the site just before 11.

Police say there was no threat to public safety, but did ask people to avoid the area.

The three officers have been released, but the woman remains in hospital tonight.