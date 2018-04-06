

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say three puppies that were stolen from a farm in Estey’s Bridge, N.B. have been safely located and returned to their owners.

Police received a report Tuesday morning that the dogs had been stolen from the Wilson’s Farm on Kingsley Road.

Investigators believe someone broke into the barn and took the puppies from their kennels sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the puppies hadn’t been weaned and could be in danger of becoming sick, or even die, if not returned to their owners.

With assistance from the public, police say they were able to locate the puppies and have returned them to their owners.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.